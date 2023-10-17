BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $161.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

