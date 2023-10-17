BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.1% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, PFW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% during the third quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $635.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $566.00 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $672.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 35.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

