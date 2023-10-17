Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) vs. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Head-To-Head Review

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) and Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $919.43 million 0.63 $64.39 million $3.65 9.32 Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 6.61% 24.69% 4.84% Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bluegreen Vacations pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bluegreen Vacations pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

