BMO Capital Markets Lowers Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$52.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

TSE:GCG opened at C$41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$25.00 and a 52-week high of C$46.44. The firm has a market cap of C$114.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.80.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 241.88%. The business had revenue of C$61.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.5618812 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

About Guardian Capital Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.96%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

