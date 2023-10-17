BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 369,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BOC Aviation Price Performance

BOC Aviation stock opened at C$6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.67. BOC Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.54.

BOC Aviation Company Profile

BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company worldwide. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating leases, sale and leaseback facilities, and third-party asset management. The company also provides aircraft remarketing and technical management services to airlines, banks, and other investors; debt financing and other financial services for airlines; and sells aircrafts.

