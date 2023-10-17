BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 15th total of 369,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
BOC Aviation Price Performance
BOC Aviation stock opened at C$6.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.67. BOC Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$6.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.54.
BOC Aviation Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BOC Aviation
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks With 6% to 8% Yields
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- The Secrets Behind a 4000% Biotech Stock Surge
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Lululemon Athletica Races to New High with S&P 500 Entry
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.