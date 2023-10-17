Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 655 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in shares of Target by 14.9% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.1% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.2% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.59.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Target

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.