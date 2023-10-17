Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

