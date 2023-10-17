Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,200.71.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,966.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,701.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,846.30. The stock has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,026.39, for a total transaction of $90,791.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,203.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,041 shares of company stock worth $9,691,202 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Booking by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Booking by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Free Report

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.