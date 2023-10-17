Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Short Interest Down 15.3% in September

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 723,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,691,202. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,966.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,701.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,103.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,846.30.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

