Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Up 21.3% in September

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $128.70 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $129.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth $35,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BAH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

