Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) versus Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Financial Review

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) and Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Boston Beer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Suntory Beverage & Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Boston Beer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Boston Beer and Suntory Beverage & Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Beer 3.06% 7.94% 5.81% Suntory Beverage & Food N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Beer 4 7 3 0 1.93 Suntory Beverage & Food 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boston Beer and Suntory Beverage & Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Boston Beer currently has a consensus target price of $328.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.72%. Given Boston Beer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than Suntory Beverage & Food.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Beer and Suntory Beverage & Food’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Beer $2.06 billion 2.19 $67.26 million $5.27 69.83 Suntory Beverage & Food N/A N/A N/A $60.68 0.25

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Suntory Beverage & Food. Suntory Beverage & Food is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Beer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Beer beats Suntory Beverage & Food on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network of approximately 400 wholesalers in the United States, as well as international wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other retail outlets. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. also sells its products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

(Get Free Report)

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Suntory Beverage & Food Limited is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.