BOX (NYSE:BOX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 134.37, a PEG ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,449,820 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in BOX by 54.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BOX by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

