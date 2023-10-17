BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BP Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:BP opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.
BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BP Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BP
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.