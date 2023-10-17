BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Get BP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BP Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $245,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,574 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $77,703,000 after purchasing an additional 116,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BP by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after purchasing an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in BP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 952,283 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BP opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BP has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $41.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BP will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.4362 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

About BP

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.