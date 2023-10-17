Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in September

Breville Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BVILF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,298,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 1,381,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BVILF has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Breville Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Breville Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Breville Group Stock Performance

About Breville Group

BVILF stock opened at C$13.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.18. Breville Group has a 1-year low of C$11.76 and a 1-year high of C$14.77.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

