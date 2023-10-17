BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.08. BRF shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 112,442 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on BRF from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

BRF Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BRF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd raised its holdings in BRF by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 16,983,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 8,898,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,333,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,611 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BRF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 2,443.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,670,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in BRF by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 5,293,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

