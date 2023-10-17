Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 13,634 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $100,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,999 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. 503,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,379. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

