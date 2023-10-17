Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 161,837 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,837 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.80% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

DFSV stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,848. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.37. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

