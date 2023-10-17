Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 17,640 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,540,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,022,000 after buying an additional 1,090,155 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,870. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

