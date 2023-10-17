Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 4,542 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of EQT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. 1,063,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,193. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $44.98.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 7.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares in the company, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

