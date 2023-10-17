Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 83,763 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,731. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.74. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.