Bridgeworth LLC Acquires Shares of 927 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,866,000 after purchasing an additional 123,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $427.48. 150,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $426.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.82. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $303.58 and a 1 year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

