Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,990,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,435,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,626,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,372,000 after acquiring an additional 115,588 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $211.23. 223,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,058. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

