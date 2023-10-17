Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.83% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.34. 18,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.20. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $92.63.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

