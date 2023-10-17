Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONEFree Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after acquiring an additional 430,604 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $57,842,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 400,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,634,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,797,000 after buying an additional 162,821 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.93. 9,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,227. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1 year low of $165.94 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

