Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.58. The stock had a trading volume of 240,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,891. The firm has a market cap of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

