Bridgeworth LLC Buys 11,015 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $11,024,640,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 169.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Regions Financial by 307.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,630,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,512,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RF. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

