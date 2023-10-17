Bridgeworth LLC Buys 120,351 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,351 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.23% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $11,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $724,787,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 165,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,486. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

