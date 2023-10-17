Bridgeworth LLC Buys 139,077 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,077 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 2.5% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $22,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 88,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 774,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,817. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

