Bridgeworth LLC Buys 198 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. MY Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 61,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day moving average of $254.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.