Bridgeworth LLC Buys 407 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.51. 850,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.85 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.