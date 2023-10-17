Bridgeworth LLC Buys 510 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $87.43. The stock had a trading volume of 104,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,960. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $99.08.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

