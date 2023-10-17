Bridgeworth LLC Buys 850 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 104,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,312. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.