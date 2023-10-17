Bridgeworth LLC Buys 9,184 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE T traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $14.55. 12,641,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,464,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

