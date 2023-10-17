Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $439.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,786. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $365.10 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.14.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

