Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,718 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.2% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 42,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 496,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 681,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,550. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.04. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

