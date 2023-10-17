Bridgeworth LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 359,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after purchasing an additional 151,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $7.54 on Tuesday, reaching $461.01. 466,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.56 and a 200 day moving average of $465.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $410.07 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

