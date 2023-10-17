Bridgeworth LLC Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 1.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112,930. The firm has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

