Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UCON traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,388. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

