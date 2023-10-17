Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.07. The company had a trading volume of 407,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,968. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.80 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.02. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.