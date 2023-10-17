Bridgeworth LLC Has $102.40 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,922 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 11.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 0.51% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $102,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,477 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 114.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,974,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,342,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 399,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,134. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

