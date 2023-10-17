Bridgeworth LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,929,000 after purchasing an additional 577,325 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,454 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,751,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after buying an additional 1,955,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,321,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,486,000 after buying an additional 1,398,182 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.63. The stock had a trading volume of 622,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,409. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

