Bridgeworth LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,207 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC owned about 1.04% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,337,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 172,823 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,448,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,867,000 after buying an additional 169,214 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 156,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,710,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,003,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.