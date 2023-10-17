Bridgeworth LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 169,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,168. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

