Bridgeworth LLC Has $5.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.24. 399,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

