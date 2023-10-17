Bridgeworth LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,525,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,917,000 after acquiring an additional 939,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,646,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,887,000 after acquiring an additional 494,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.78. 2,244,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,270. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.74.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.