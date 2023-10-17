Bridgeworth LLC Has $517,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bridgeworth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,834 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,233,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,694 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,463,000. St. James Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,888,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,193,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,480,000 after acquiring an additional 402,526 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL remained flat at $99.94 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,481. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

