Bridgeworth LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.40. 773,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,046. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.95 and its 200-day moving average is $141.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $169.60.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FANG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.91.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

