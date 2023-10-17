Bridgeworth LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 223,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,032 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,387,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 404.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 31,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPTS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 793,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,379,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.