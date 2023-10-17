Bridgeworth LLC Has $7.53 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 530.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,182. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.18. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $90.41.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

