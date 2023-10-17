Bridgeworth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.97. 29,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,728. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.33 and a twelve month high of $161.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day moving average of $152.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.